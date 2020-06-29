PHOTOS: How burials in Nigeria have changed during the Covid-19 pandemic

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nigerian have had to make numerous changes to their lifestyles, from how to worship right down to how they bury their loved ones.

As at June 28, Nigeria Covid-19 deaths are currently at 565 while there are 24,567 confirmed cases.

As Nigeria tries to contain the spread of the virus, funerals are allowed to prevent a backlog building up – but with attendance limited to immediate family.

This makes social distancing easier, protecting not only the small numbers of mourners, but also funeral directors and other cemetery staff who will play a vital role as mortality rates increase.

However, the emotional impact of altered funeral formats on the living has been horrendous.

Closed coffins have prevented families from seeing their loved ones who may have died alone in hospitals and kissing them goodbye.

Also limiting attendance at funerals have upset relatives and friends of the deceased who cannot physically attend.

These restrictions have forced many people to get creative in the ways they grieve and mourn.

Most families have had to postponed memorial services restrictions on group gatherings are lifted.