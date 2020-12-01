PHOTOS: Funke Akindele’s ex-husband buys car and house for his oldest wife on her birthday

Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof, the former husband of Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has just suprised his oldest wife with a brand new car and house on her birthday.

Oloyede , who is aspiring to become the next Chairman of Oshodi local government in 2021 surprised his wife, Omofadekemi with a brand new Toyota Venza car and a house in Lekki

During the surprised birthday ceremony in his Lekki home, Oloyede popularly known as Kenny Doo said he was happy to splash huge money in acquiring the most befitting birthday gift for his lovely wife as a heartwarming gesture.

He described Omofadekemi as loyalty personified.

Oloyede shared photos that captured the moment he gifted his wife the car and house.

He wrote: I surprised my love with a gift of a car and ,house in Lekki for being loyal wife.

Congratulations darling, you deserve more.”

See photos from the surprised birthday ceremony below: