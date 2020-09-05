PHOTOS: Davido visits MC Oluomo’s hotel in Oshodi

Pop star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido on Sunday paid a visit Akima Hotel in Oshodi area of Lagos

The hotel is owned by Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Oluomo is the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos.

In facebook post on Saturday, the NURTW boss appreciated the ‘Fall’ singer for the visit.

He wrote: “David Adedeji Adeleke, who is better known as Davido and his team make a compliment visit to my hotel (AKIMA HOTEL, OSHODI).

“It was good to meet you, Your visit was a compliment to everyone around and Oshodi at large. Thank you so much for coming.

See photos of Davido’s visit to Akima Hotel