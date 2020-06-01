PHOTOS: Buhari receives Obaseki in Aso Rock

President Muhammdu Buhari on Monday received Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting between Buhari and Obaseki comes on the heels of another meeting between some governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s National Leader, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Both are not unconnected to the political tussle in Edo State and ways by which the ruling party can douse the crisis in its Edo State chapter, ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

It is yet to be disclosed in details what Obaseki and President Buhari discussed, however, photos suggest that the governor had gone to show the President his ‘expression of interest form’.

Below are some photos from the meeting between the President and the Edo State Governor who is seeking re-election.