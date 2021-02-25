Photos: Buhari meets new EFCC boss, Bawa behind ‘closed door’ in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the new Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa behind ‘closed door’ at the State House, Abuja.

Bawa was screened and confirmed by the Senate on Monday as EFCC chairman.

He arrived Abuja on Friday afternoon for a meeting with Buhari.

The new EFCC boss immediately entered into a ‘closed door’ meeting with the president, which might not be unconnected with strengthening the anti-corruption war.

During his screening by the Senate on Wednesday, Bawa stated his vision for the EFCC, promising to lead the EFCC by example and cut down discretion in the conduct of its affairs through institutionalizing a Standard Operating Procedure.