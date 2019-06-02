PHOTOS: Buhari meets Abdulsalami Abubakar in Makkah

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting took place on Sunday.

Buhari is in Saudi, in Makkah to attend the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Abubakar , who is the Chairman National Peace Accord Committee is in Saudi for the lesser Hajj .

Abubakar,alongside former Nigerian Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were all conspicuously absent at the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday where President Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo took oath of office for their second term in office.

Buhari had on Friday addressed the forum and underscore the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.

Buhari had also held bilateral meetings with some world leaders to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The President will return to Abuja later today.