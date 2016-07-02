PHOTOS: Buhari Hotels and Restaurants Discovered in India

A business engagement named after the president of Nigeria has been discovered in far Asia.
Buhari Hotel is part of a chain of South Indian restaurants called Buhari Hotels & Restaurants. The group has been in existence since 1951. The hotel has many outlets in various parts of Chennai, India.
The restaurant is famous in the metropolitan city of Chennai. It provides vegetarian as well as non vegetarian food. The service is well organized by the team of trained professionals.
