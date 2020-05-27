Photos: Appalling state of a popular General Hospital in Enugu

Doctors, nurses, and other medical staff have lamented the dilapidated state of the Ovoko General Hospital in Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

They have accused the Enugu State government of gross negligence and allowing the hospital to rot away.

Findings revealed that the hospital, which used to be a hub of activity few decades ago, has not been renovated for over ten years.

The members of the community and its environs troop there to access medical treatment in the past

All that now seemed history as the hitherto prominent hospital no longer has any serious medical activity going on there.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a nurse attached to the hospital lamented that both the state and local government have ignored medical workers’ pleas to renovate the run-down hospital.

In one of the pictures, a rotten floor and dilapidated brickwork of what would have once been a busy ward is shown, with the crumbled roof leaving the room exposed

What’s left of the roof can be seen in another snap, which shows the intricate detailing on it

One picture shows the old filing cabinet which is thought to have once contained patient records whilst another shows a completed abandoned structure now overgrown with grasses.

Residents of the community now go to hospitals in faraway places.

See photos of the abandoned general hospital