PHOTO: This woman baths her husband like a baby

This woman, has decided to express her true love and care for her husband by bathing him on Father’s Day.

The woman, who simply identified herself as Alice revealed that she decided to bath her husband on Father’s Day to appreciate him for all he has been doing for the family.

The woman noted that Father’s Day isn’t just a day for fathers to feel loved and appreciated by their by kids but also a day for women (wives) to appreciate their husbands.

She wrote:

Father’s Day for us is to say “thanks” for all the ways you add to our lives by being the best dads and husbands you can be. Our kids might not see all you sacrifice for the family, but we do. They might not appreciate everything you contribute to our lives daily that keep us going, but we are thankful for you.

She then asked what people thought of her action and if she was in the wrong.

The replies came flooding in thick and fast, with one saying: “this is childish and out of place.

Another added: That’s really weird. Is he ok?”The man needs slapped back to his senses.

Someone else chimed in, slightly defending her: “it’s no one’s business as long it is contributing positively to their marriage