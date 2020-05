Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has celebrated his victory at the tribunal with his deputy governor, Edward Onoja and his aides.

The Kogi Governorship Election Tribunal had on Saturday dismissed the case filed by Musa Wada, the PDP candidate against the election of Bello.

The three man panel of judges, led by Justice Ibrahim Kaigama gave its delayed ruling in Abuja on Saturday.

The victory has led the governor to celebrate his victory with his deputy and aides.