The thirty- State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF on Wednesday night met at the State House Conference Center, in Abuja.

Read more at: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/02/happeningnow-governors-meet-in-aso-rock-over-insecurity/.

The meeting which was the first physical meeting since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country last year February, had only one item on the agenda, security.

See photo from the meeting of the 36 governors