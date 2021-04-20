PHOTO NEWS: Newly elected Rivers Council Chairmen pay thank you visit to Wike

Governo Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has urged the newly elected local government chairmen to see their positions as an opportunity and use it diligently for the service of their people.

The governor spoke on Tuesday in Port Harcourt when the new elected council chairmen paid him in thank you visit at the Government House.

The governor advised the chairmen and their deputies to live in the locality they were voted from rather than clustering in Port Harcourt.

He also encouraged them to appreciate the PDP that gave them the platform to contest by fostering unity within the party and working to enhance the chances of the PDP in their area.

See photos from the event