PHOTO: MC Oluomo, Sego spray Oba Osolo of Isolo bundles of cash for his birthday

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo and the treasurer of the union in the state, Mustapha Adekunle also known as Sego were the toast of guests during the birthday celebration of the Osolo of Isolo, Oba Kabiru Adelaja Agbabiaka.

Oba Agbabiaka clocked sixty years on Thursday, September 25.

To mark the event, a birthday party was organised to honour the monarch on his birthday.

MC Oluomo and Sego were the cynosure of all eyes at the event as they spray bundles of new naira notes on the king

MC Oluomo holds the chieftaincy title of the Oluomo of Isolo kingdom

The celebrant looked elated as MC and Sego sprayed him the notes.

Entertainment was provided by king of Fuji and Mayegun of Yoruba land, King Wassiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1)

The event was well attended.