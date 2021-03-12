Petrol price now N212.61 per litre

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has announced an increase in the retail price of petrol.

In a petrol pricing template published on its website late Thursday, PPPRA said petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61. However, Nigerian marketers usually use the upper band for pump price.

The ex-depot price, which is the rate marketers get the product, was fixed at N206.42.

However, the new pricing template came as shocking news to Nigerians because the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recently ruled out an increase in the ex-depot price of petrol in March saying it had enough stock to last for 40 days.

Kennie Obateru, the NNPC spokesman, had said the decision was taken “in order not to jeopardise ongoing engagements with organised labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship”.

In February, the NNPC had also allayed fears over the possible increase in the price of petrol, amid concerns about the rising price of crude oil on the global market.