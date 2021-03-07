Money makes the world go round, and sex brings life into the world.

A recent study revealed that people who have a lot of sex make more money.

According to a new study conducted by the Institute for the Study of Labour at the University of Bonn in Greece, people between the ages of 26 and 50 with one standard deviation of increase in sexual activity corresponded with a 5.4% increase in their wages.



Similarly, married men having no sex received lower wages by 1.3%.

Researchers attribute the financial success that comes with higher sexual activity to good health.

They further discovered that earning more makes you more sexually attractive.

A similar study was conducted by the Barcelona Public Health Agency in Spain.

They also found that people of a lower socioeconomic status claim to be less satisfied sexually, which especially applies to women, who seem to be more influenced by these factors.

So having a lot of sex makes a lot of cents, right?