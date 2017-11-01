PDP’s Surviving Reps Member in Oyo, Bunvic defects to APC

The only surviving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives member from Oyo State, Hon. Olusegun Odebunmi has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He defected on Wednesday along with his supporters.

‎The lawmaker, a former council chairman, who represents Ogo-Oluwa/Surulere federal constituency led over‎ 5000 members of the PDP to the APC at a meeting in Iresa today.

After a thorough deliberation, the motion to drop PDP was raised by Bode Akanni and seconded by Chief Olaniyan Olatunji from Surulere local government.

Explaining why they decided to dump the PDP,Isaac Olawale Atayese said it was necessitated by the injustice and unfair treatment meted out to them after the reconciliation at the state level.

Atayese, who had earlier been nominated to coordinate the PDP in Ogo Oluwa, said “those who returned to party have hijacked the system and refuse to give us breathing space.”

“In the face of struggle, we waited and won election; we were not consumed by the tsunami that affected many people but the only way they feel they can compensate us is by relegating us to the background.”

“The don’t allow internal democracy to work in the party, they are encouraging impunity and we cannot be part of it anymore, we need to move on,” he explained.

In his speech, Odebumi said “the resolve to join APC is influenced by the decision of his people and political associates,” adding “since my early days in politics I have not been taking decision on my own; apart from God, my people are the next and they have been very supportive. So whatever they say I do.

“Immediately we discovered that the leaders in PDP are not ready for genuine reconciliation, I told them to interface with people and decide on where to go and that is the result of what we are doing today and I am sure that our movement to APC will bring more goods and development to our people.

Declaring his support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid, the two-term federal lawmaker assured that the president would bring the desired transformation to Nigeria.