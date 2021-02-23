PDP wades into Ortom, Bala rift

The Peoples Democratic Party said that it has waded into the rift between Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and his Benue State counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom.

PDP gave the assurance on Monday after Ortom labeled Bala Mohammed a terrorist.

Ortom accused Mohammed of backing armed herdsmen.

Addressing reporters at the Government House in Makurdi yesterday, Ortom alleged that the Bauchi governor may be among the armed herdsmen who want him dead.

He was reacting to Mohammed’s comments that herders could bear arms, including AK47, to protect themselves.

“Some herdsmen wrote me a letter that they will kill me.

“From the way and manner my brother and governor of Bauchi spoke in support of the herdsmen carrying arms, I suspect that he is among those who want to kill me.

“Should anything happen to me, they should not look far…I wouldn’t want to be joining issues with my brother, friend, and colleague Bauchi governor.

“But, since he has continued to vilify, intimidate and blackmail me, it is said that silence is consent. I am compelled to respond to him.

“I am beginning to think that my brother, the governor of Bauchi State is part of the terrorist organisation that is terrorising this country.

“Why do I say this? This is the same governor who took the oath of office to protect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This constitution does not leave room for allowing foreign herdsmen to come in without valid papers.

“It is quite disappointing to hear a governor who took the oath of office say this.

“Maybe, he should go back and check the oath of office he took, to check maybe the constitution gives room for foreign terrorist herdsmen to come into Nigeria.

His recent outburst that herdsmen are justified for carrying AK-47 to protect themselves is quite unfortunate.

“I don’t know where the constitution of this country allows that.”

Ortom asked Mohammed to tender an apology and learn from the constitution, which provides that land, includes forests, is vested in the governor who holds them in trust.

He said Mohammed should learn from the governors of Kano and Kaduna as well as scholars who had supported calls to ban open grazing and the need not to pamper bandits.

He said that herdsmen who are not willing to obey the laws of the state should relocate to Bauchi where Mohammed has allowed them to carry AK47.

He noted that herders attacks had left hundreds of thousands in displaced persons’ camps and dealt a heavy blow on children.

The governor said his call for the declaration of a state of emergency on security was a patriotic one that has the backing of senators, expressing the hope that his letter to Mr President would receive the desired attention.

However, the PDP calls for calm as the internal reconciliation mechanism introduced by the hierarchy of the party between the two governors subsists.

The PDP also urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps to address the escalated security challenges in Nigeria