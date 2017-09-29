PDP suspends former chairman for 4 years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday suspended the former chairman of the party in Anambra State, Ken Emeakayi.

The suspension which takes immediate effect will last for a period of four years.

In Augusts, National Caretaker Committee of the PDP suspended Emeakayi for a month over alleged act of indiscipline.

Dayo Adeyeye, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in Abuja.

Adeyeye recalled that the national leadership had on July 27 dissolved the parallel PDP exco in Anambra.

Adeyeye said that three days after the dissolution of all factional executive in the state, Emeakayi went ahead to summon a meeting of his faction, which was in clear violation of the decision of NCC.

He said when the committee heard about the development, it issued a query to Emeakayi on his action, and that rather than respond to the issue, the chieftain disparaged the national leadership of the party.

“His reply not only showed total disrespect to the National Caretaker Committee, he disparaged the personality of the chairman and the secretary.

“He issued words of abuse totally unbecoming of a person who claim to be holding an important office as chairman of a state party.

“We found this to be gross indiscipline. And today we took a decision on this matter in accordance with the provisions of our constitution.

“So, the National Caretaker Committee at its meeting today took cognisance of the violation of the Provision of Section 58 (1A, B, C, G, H, I, J, M) of the PDP Constitution 2012 (as amended) by Chief Ken Emeakayi.

“We took a decision to immediately suspend him for a period of one month, in accordance with Section 57 (3) of the PDP Constitution 2012 (as amended).

“It is also to send a signal to all party members and trouble make