PDP suspends Ex-Niger Gov Babangida Aliyu over anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday suspended a former governor of the state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, over allegations of anti-party activities leading to cracks in the party since 2014.

Aliyu, who was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2015, hails from Chanchaga LGA of the state. The suspension was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency stakeholders’ meeting in Minna on Monday and signed by 22 members of the committee, including Musa Bako, Zaka U. Luka and Adamu Alkasim.

The party said it slammed the suspension on the former governor following six allegations levelled against him inimical to the party’s progress.

Aliyu was also accused of working against former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the party’s governorship candidate in Niger State, Alhaji Umar Nasko, during the 2015 general elections. The party also blamed him for the crack in the party at the state level.

“Refusal to participate and attend party activities; undermining and working against the resolutions of party organs especially the state caucus and causing division that has led to inability to resolve the issues surrounding the position of state legal adviser that has been unoccupied since 2015 in his own LGA,” the communiqué reads in part.

The meeting, which was attended by eight out of the 11 ward chairmen of the party in the local government area, urged the former governor to respond to the allegations levelled against him within 14 days from the date of the meeting.

Efforts to get the former governor’s reaction were unsuccessful as he didn’t respond to calls and messages sent to him as at the time of filing this report.

Reacting, the Publicity Secretary, North Central Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Arc. Suleiman Mohammed has described the suspension of the former governor as fake news.

Mohammed, in a statement said Aliyu as a serving PDP BoT and NEC member of the party cannot be suspended by his local government chapter.