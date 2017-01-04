PDP staff demand reopening of sealed national secretariat

Troubled workers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of PDP Staff Welfare Forum have appealed to the judiciary to salvage the party from its leadership crisis.
They demanded the immediate and unconditional reopening of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja to allow them gain entrance into their offices for routine activities.
Protesting the seven months’ closure of the party’s secretariat, the employees urged the judiciary to speedily dispense justice on the PDP cases before the courts in order to save the nation’s democracy from gradually degenerating into a one-party state.
Addressing newsmen during the protest, the Secretary of the PDP Staff Welfare Forum, Hon Dan Ochubaiye said: “The forum frowned at the incessant petitions by a party in the case and described it as a delay tactic to subvert justice.
“The members of staff of the secretariat believed that the delay is only beneficial to the petitioner, who is being sponsored by the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to weaken and silence the only opposition party.
“The staff of the PDP National Secretariat holds the Judiciary in high esteem and believe in it to remain unbiased and dispense justice that will maintain the sanctity and independence of the rule of law and the court.”
The staff also frowned at the continuous shutdown of PDP national Secretariat by the Police, adding, “Certain elements want to ensure that the PDP National secretariat is perpetually under lock and key.
“No court in the country gave the order for the lockdown of the PDP National Secretariat by the Nigeria Police Force and therefore demanded the immediate and unconditional reopening of the Secretariat to allow staff gain entrance into their offices for routine Party activities.
“It is only fair and just for the staff to be allowed into their legitimate offices while the Police is duty bound to provide adequate security for them as provided by the Nigerian constitution.”
Lamenting the poor situation of staff welfare since the unfortunate ousting of the PDP in the last general elections, Ochubaiye called on all the organs and stakeholders in the party to urgently support the Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee in all ramifications.
He said: “The staff welfare committee condoles with the families of its members that lost their lives during this uncertain period. It is the belief of staff that the demise of the staff was largely avoidable.”