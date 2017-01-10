PDP staff boycott meeting with Sheriff

Staff of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have shunned an invitation for a meeting with a factional chairman of the party, Ali Sheriff.

The meeting, which was originally scheduled to hold by 10am, was later shifted to noon with the hope that the workers would turn up at the venue, which was put at Sheriff’s office at Maitama, Abuja.

The planned meeting was supposed to be a follow up to the meeting the workers had with the members of the national caretaker committee under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi in Abuja on Friday.

The workers were saib to be angry that the Sheriff faction invited journalists to the planned meeting.

The bungled meeting was said to have been the first the workers would have had with Sheriff and his group since the party became factionalised over seven months ago.

Hoever, Sheriff’s deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, said majority of the workers have not resumed from the holidays,, reports Daily Trust.

He said when they resume, the faction will meet with them.