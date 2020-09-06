PDP senator thanks Buhari for rebuilding North-East

The lawmaker representing Adamawa-North senatorial district, Senator Elisha Abbo has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his determination to rebuild the North East.

Senator Abbo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was reacting to comments attributing some of the ongoing major road projects in Adamawa to the state government.

The projects are the 6KM Road in Garkida, Gombi LGA ; the 35 Kilometers Road from Tsamiya in Mubi North LGA through Vimtim to Bazza,; Construction of Lokuwa Bridge and the of 2.5 Kilometers Hospital Road in Michika LGA of the state.

The lawmaker who obviously was irked by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya taking all the accolades said credit must be giving to the President instead of the governor for the construction

He added that these projects were conceived as part of plans for the recovery of the North East.

These projects according to the lawmaker are being managed by North East Development Commission (NEDC) on behalf of the federal government.

He noted that as a member of the Senate standing committee on Special Duties which oversees the activities of NEDC, his committee will soon be in Adamawa to have a look at these projects as part of its oversight responsibilities.

He urged members of the public to disregard publications giving credit to the Governor for these projects instead of thanking Buhari.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President for his determination to rebuild the North East.