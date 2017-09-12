PDP releases zoning of national offices

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday released its zoning arrangements for the various party offices at the national level.

In a report presented by the chairman of the zoning committee, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, the position of National Chairman was zoned to the south, comprising the Southwest, Southeast and the South-south. The North takes the position of National Secretary.

The party will now have two Deputy National Chairman, one for the North and one for the South.

Other positions zoned to the South include those of the National Treasurer, National Legal Adviser, National Youth Leader, National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Woman Leader, Deputy National Auditor and Deputy National Financial Secretary.

The North, comprising the three geopolitical zones in the region will share the positions of National Secretary, National Financial Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, National Auditor, National Woman Leader, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Youth Leader, Deputy National Legal Adviser and Deputy National Secretary.

Each of the six geopolitical zones is to present a National Vice Chairman who will be included in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Under the new zoning arrangement, all positions are to be keenly contested by aspirants from all the states that fall under the region to which the offices are zoned.

While presenting a report to the caretaker committee of the PDP, Governor Umahi said, “As a guide, the committee considered earlier zoning arrangements in the party since its inception to date, and equally examined previous happenings in the party in respect of restrictions to equal participation of members.”

He added that in arriving at the new zoning arrangement, the committee opted for a paradigm shift from what he described as the unsatisfactory practices within the party operations in the past.