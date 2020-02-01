PDP releases party 2020 congresses time-table

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has released its 2020 party congresses election dates.

Congresses to elected new state executives will be held in 26 states.

The states are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo and Cross River.

Others are Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo , Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina.

The rest states are Nasara, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe

According to the release, the Ward EXCO Congresses & 3 Ad- Hoc Ward Delegates will hold on Saturday March 7th, 2020, while the Ward Appeal will be on Thursday March 12th, 2020.

For the Local Government Area EXCO & National Delegates, the election will take place on Saturday March 21, 2020, while the Appeal will hold on Wednesday March 25, 020.

The release further stated that Screening of State and Zonal EXCOs will take place on Thursday March 26, 2020, and the Appeal will be on Tuesday March 31, 2020.

The State Congresses will hold on Saturday April 04, 2020, Appeal will be on Wednesday April 08, 2020, the Zonal Congresses will take place on Saturday April 18, 2020 and the Appeal will hold on April 22, 2020.

There will be Caucus Meeting on Wednesday April 29, 2020, BOT Meeting on Thursday April 30, 2020 and the NEC meeting to Approve of all Congresses on Thursday April 30, 2020.