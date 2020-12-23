PDP NWC visits Zamfara state Governor in Abuja

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday visited governor of Zamfara State, Governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle in Abuja.

During the visit, the NWC expressed support to the governor on his efforts in the development of the State.

The party assured the governor of its unflinching support as he continues to confront the challenges of governing the state.

The party also commended him for the success of the PDP in the Bakura Constituency during the last election. Zamfara is PDP and will continue to be PDP.

The PDP also commended him on his efforts in the rescue of the Kankara students when all hopes had appeared lost.