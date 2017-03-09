PDP NWC accepts reconciliation committee’s recommendations

The National Working Committee of Peoples Democratic Party said it had accepted the recommendations in the report of the party’s Reconciliation Committee.

The National Chairman of the party, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Sheriff said the NWC believed that the recommendations of the committee headed Bayelsa governor, Mr Sariake Dickson, met the requirements for the conduct of national convention and reconciliation procedures.

“We accept the recommendations in totality and we will start working on the implementation,’’ he said.

He added that the recommendation was, however, subject to further approval of the party’s National Executive Committee.

Dickson had on Tuesday, submitted the report of the recommendation to Sheriff at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

Sheriff said that he would commence consultation with all organs of the party in line with the recommendation.

He said that he would contact the organs to get their membership lists so as to draw up the nomination for the national convention planning committee members as proposed by the committee.

He also said that the commission would soon set up state executive for Anambra chapter of the party as part of preparations for the November, 2017 governorship election in the state.

The chairman also disclosed that as part of efforts to reunite the party members, he had contacted all the states governors of the party, including Mr. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum.

He said that he had contacted all the governors except Nyesome Wike of Rivers, who was said to be out of the country.

