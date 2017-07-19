PDP moves against Ali Modu-Sheriff’s men

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has moved against Senator Ali Modu Sheriff’s loyalists in the party.

The party has dissolved the caretaker committees set up by the former National Chairman in Jigawa and Benue states.

The committees were set up by Sheriff after the February 17 Appeal Court judgment that declared the former PDP leader as the authentic national chairman,

The sack of the committees was part of the decisions reached at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

The NEC, the second highest organ of the party consists of governors, select members of the National Assembly caucus in both chambers, the six national vice chairmen and state chairmen among others.

The leaders also agreed that the party should hold a special non-elective National Convention on August 12.

Explaining why the NEC decided to hold a special non-elective, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye noted that at the last national convention in Port Harcourt, the tenure of the caretaker committee was extended by 12 months, which would elapse on August 16.

Adeyeye said it would be impossible to fulfil all the conditions stipulated by the party’s constitution for the holding of an elective convention between now and August 16, adding that the NEC also resolved to set-up a standing Disciplinary and Reconciliation Committees.

He assured that the Disciplinary Committee was not targetted at any party member or faction, adding that the party’s NEC also resolved to amend certain sections of the PDP constitution.