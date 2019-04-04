PDP lawmakers absent as Ganduje, others get return certificates

The governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, and the newly elected members of the state assembly, yesterday, received certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, Governor Ganduje said the task before him was now to build the future of the state since political campaigns and politics had ended after the people of Kano had spoken.

Ganduje assured that over the next few weeks, government would unveil series of plans to ensure that every child from Kano received quality education, including computer and technology education.

The governor added that his administration’s plan was to ensure that in 15 years, Kano would be a state with the highest number of educated people in sub-Saharan Africa and the most attractive destination for the world’s leading technology driven businesses.

He, however, said government alone could not achieve that. Hence, he called on private investors to come and build the businesses in Kano, assuring that any investor willing to invest in Kano would get free land and other incentives.

Earlier, the National Commissioner of INEC in-charge of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states, Engineer Abubakar Nahuce, said although some people viewed the concept of supplementary election as illegal, it was in fact indication that Nigerian democracy is improving.

On his part, the INEC’s Resident Commissioner in Kano, Professor Riskuwa Arabu Shehu, emphasised the need for adequate voter education against future elections, saying the commission had learnt a lot of lessons from the 2019 general elections and would use the experience in future.

However, the 13 State House of Assembly members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not attend the event.

The spokesman of Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, PDP’s gubernatorial candidate, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said PDP’s elected state legislators boycotted the event for their safety.

“There should be a neutral ground for the exercise. PDP legislators will not be safe at the venue. PDP has written to the INEC requesting for change of venue to maintain neutrality as it happened in 2011 and 2015. We asked our members to boycott the event,” said Tofa.