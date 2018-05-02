PDP initiates fresh coalition talks ahead of 2019 general elections

As part of the strategies to reclaim the presidency in 2019, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 22-member committee to mobilise for a new coalition that will unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

The 22-member committee known as the Contact and Integration Committee headed by the former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.

The committee will be reaching out to all political stakeholders, including top members of the APC who are interested in seeing that the present crop of leadership of the country are swept out of office to enthrone good governance.

The committee would be inaugurated by the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, later this week.

Others members of the committee include Senator Ibrahim Tsauri (Secretary), Governors Ayo Fayose, Darius Ishaku as members.

Members also include, Senator Joshua Lidani, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Senator Ibrahim Kazaure, Chief Austin Umahi, Mrs Erelu Obada, Hajia Inna Ciroma and Ambassador Kema Chikwe.

Others are Hon. Emmanuel Enoidem, Ambassador Aminu Wali, Dr. Mohammed Haliru Bello, Tom Ikimi, Senator Ben Obi, Dr Babangida Aliyu, Gabriel Suswam, Senator Abdul Ningi, Hon. Ajibola Muraino, Ibrahim Hamza and Moses Clopas Zuwegho.

The new committee would lead the way in the effort to galvanise democratic forces to oust the APC and would engage in all forms of legitimate talks to form a coalition ahead of the 2019 general elections.

It was gathered that the committee’s terms of reference goes as far as negotiating on issues relating to power sharing and distribution of offices among the coalition parties and groups after the election must have been won.

It was learnt that the new PDP national leadership has taken its time to draw guidelines and rules of engagement in order to avoid the experience of the APC which failed to managed the varying interest groups after its victory in 2015.

This will be second time the opposition will set up a committee of this nature, the first one that was headed by one of its founding members, Prof. Jerry Gana was established by the National Caretaker Committee in the wake of the long drawn leadership tussle in 2016.

At that time, the Jerry Gana-led committee met with various political associations and interest groups some which canvassed for alliance and outright merger.

But the leadership of the party turned down offers for merger which would lead to changing of the party’s name, preferring instead that other parties gets subsumed under the PDP structure.

However, it was further gathered that under the new push for a coalition, the PDP contact and mobilisation committee has been mandated to negotiated with all interest groups and to also consider request for alliance and merger.