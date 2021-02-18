PDP inaugurates Constitution Amendment Committee

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has inaugurated the PDP Constitution Review Committee.

The committee is chaired by former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremmadu.

The committee is to, among other things, collate inputs from critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society organisations on the amendments.

The committee is also expected to work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and accelerated processes in the desired amendment to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

Such amendments include a constitutional review that will, among other things, entrench the desired federal structure.

Other members of the committee included Sen. Suleiman Nazif, Sen. Emmanuel Enoidem, Mr Tajudeen Yusuf, Mr Kingsley Chinda, Sen. Sahabi Yau, and Sen. Biodun Olujimi.

Others were Mrs Laurentia Mallam, Dr Oche Joseph Otorkpa (Youths Demography), Ms Joyce Ramnap and Mr Taminu Turaki, who will serve as the secretary of the committee.