PDP Governor’s aide decamps to APC

Jesse William, Special Adviser on Job Placement to Governor Ben Ayade, of Cross Rivers State, has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has also resigned from his position immediately.

William wrote to the chairman of PDP, Agwagune/Okuri Ward, Agwagune, in Biase Local Government Area, informing him that he was resigning his membership of the party “with immediate effect”.

In the letter dated February 14, William who was a close aide to Governor Ayade’s predecessor, Liyel Imoke, said he had been a member of the PDP since 1999 and contributed to the growth of the party in the state.

“But due to personal reasons I now feel the time has come to move on,” he said in the letter.

William said further on Monday, that he joined the APC on Saturday, adding that he has been under pressure to run for the House of Representatives, but that he was yet to make up his mind.

“Power is transient. It is God that gives power. The calibre of people that have left PDP in Cross River State, you can see. If these people come together in 2019 they will win the state. Before now, PDP used to be so strong,” he said.