PDP floors APC in Oyo Bye-election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the by-election held on Saturday to fill the vacant seat of Ibarapa East constituency in Oyo State House of Assembly.

The vacancy occurred following the demise of Michael Adeyemo, the former Speaker of the state Assembly.

The State Independent National Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) announced that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adebo Ogundoyin won the election, defeating the younger brother of the former Speaker, Olukunle Adeyemo of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and Adepoju Ademola of the Accord Party.

PDP candidate polled 6,277 as against Adeyemo who scored 4,619. The Accord candidate came third with 2,859.

Ogundoyin, 31 is one of the sons of the late philanthropist and industrialist, late Adeseun Ogundoyin.

Ogundoyin hailed from Eruwa with six wards as against Lanlate-born Adeyemo with four wards that make up Ibarapa East local government.