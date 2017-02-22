PDP Crisis: How Osinbajo snubbed Jonathan’s phone call – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo for allegedly snubbing former President, Goodluck Jonathan’s telephone call when the men of the Nigerian police barricaded the office of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Monday.

Recall that Nigerian Police barricaded the International Conference Center (ICC) venue designated for National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Senator Makarfi-led group.

This has forced the Makarfi group to move their meeting to the Ekiti State governors lodge in Asokoro Abuja.

But Fani-kayode in a series of tweets said on the day of the PDP stakeholders meeting in Abuja, Former President Jonathan called Osinbajo to complain but he did nothing about it.

His letters: “On the day that @OfficialPDPNig was blocked from meeting at the ICC by the police @GEJonathan called President Yemi Osinbajo to complain.

“Sadly Osinbajo did nothing about it. The encouraging news is that @GEJonathan tried his best and showed deep concern. That is leadership.

“Ali Modu Sheriff was responsible for the arrest and detention of numerous PDP leaders including Gov. Kure of Niger state who later died”.