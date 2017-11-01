PDP chairmanship: Dokpesi, Daniel, Adedoja, Ladoja meet, reach agreement

Four aspirants for the National Chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have met in Abuja ahead of the December 9 National Convention.

Notable aspirants such as the former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Professor Taoheed Adedoja and 2015 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje were in attendance.

Other chieftains of the party that have declared interest in the position include Chief Olabode George, former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, former acting chairman of the opposition party, Uche Secondus and former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja.

Adedoja stated that the four chairmanship aspirants resolved at the meeting, which was held at Dokpesi’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja, that whoever emerged as the PDP National Chairman at the convention would be acceptable to all provided the process was free and fair.

He explained that the four other aspirants who were absent from the meeting sent their apologies.

The former minister also said the meeting was also to send signals to their supporters that the contest is a family affair, so that they can conduct themselves peacefully in the run-up to the convention.

Similarly, Dokpesi told journalists at the end of the meeting that all the aspirants were working together to ensure a successful convention.

He said, “All of us are working together, we are brothers and we have been together for long time for something close to 30, 35 years. There is no enmity among us.

“This is to assure you that there is a new generation of politicians who believe on the unity and stability of this country and PDP. All we want to do is to serve the party and do our very best.”

On his part, Daniel said the meeting was to demonstrate that the contest for the PDP chairmanship was not a do-or-die affair.

He said though the issue of a consensus candidate for the PDP chairmanship was not discussed at the meeting, it cannot completely be ruled out.

“Nothing is impossible especially when you have people of like minds,” the former governor stated.