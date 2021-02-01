PDP accuses Buhari of violating COVID-19 protocols

The People’s Democratic Party on Sunday alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari violated COVID-19 protocols during his All Progressives Congress membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Buhari had on Saturday revalidated his APC membership status at his Sarkin Yara polling unit in Daura, Katsina State.

The PDP, in a statement by his spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: “It’s indeed scandalous that while Nigerians are striving to obey the COVID-19 regulation which stipulates the compulsory wearing of nose mask and physical distancing in the public, they’re being confronted with reports of open violation of the law by Mr. President during the APC’s membership revalidation exercise in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State on Saturday.”

Reacting, a presidential spokesman, said the PDP “doesn’t have issues. All leaders, including foreign leaders, remove face masks when they speak to microphones. So, what’s wrong in our president removing his face mask while speaking to microphone? PDP is in disarray and has lost the quality of opposition. That’s why they’re in this mess,”