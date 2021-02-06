Paul Pogba injured

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is injured, as the team clashed with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The injury may be a blow to the squad ahead of the Europa League Round of 32 on 18 February.

The Frenchman made a solid start in the game, which United led 2-0 at half-time.

Pogba had just played a pass forward when he collapsed on the pitch in the 38th minute.

He appeared to feel something go in his right thigh and signalled for help.

Play was interrupted to enable him receive medical attention.

But the effort did not yield fruit as he was replaced by Fred in the 39th minute, as he limped off the pitch.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were then already 1-0 up thanks to Edinson Cavani’s header at the 24th minute..

Bruno Fernandes once again showed his class with a stunning goal just seconds before half time.