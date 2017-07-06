Patience Jonathan petitions reps over ‘harassment by security agencies’

Patience Jonathan, wife of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has urged the house of representatives to call the security agencies “harassing her” to order.

Gogo Bright, a lawmaker from Rivers state, presented the petition to the house on Thursday.

Bright said as a result of the sacrifices made by her husband for the country, the house should wade into the matter and call the security agencies to order.

The lawmaker said no former first lady has been harassed like this before.

“But for the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, the house should consider and call the security agencies to order.”

The petition comes a day after an ad hoc committee of the house invited her husband to explain his role in the contentious Malabu oil deal.

On December 7, 2016, the house had received a similar complaint from the former first lady.