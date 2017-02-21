Patience Jonathan demands fresh N2 Billion as damages from EFCC

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has adjourned to April 24, 2017 a suit filed by wife of former President of Nigeria, Mrs Patience Jonathan seeking N2 billion as compensation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly violating her fundamental human rights.

The former first lady, Mrs Jonathan is further asking the court to declare as a violation of her rights the freezing of her accounts and that of her relatives by the anti graft agency. Meanwhile, trial judge in the matter is Justice Saliu Saidu.

Mrs Jonathan is also asking the court to compel the anti graft agency to pay her N2bn as damages for the alleged violation of her rights, adding that the recent invasion of her family property by the EFCC while armed with a search warrant violated her rights to private and family life.

She wants the court to declare “that the incessant harassments of the former first lady on the ground of her political views and for being the wife of the former presidents who belongs to the opposition party in Nigeria is a violation of her fundamental human rights to freedom.

“The former first lady is also seeking the sum of N2bn as damages for the alleged violation of her fundamental human rights by the commission.” At the hearing in the matter, yesterday, counsel to the first lady, Mr G.Abibo, SAN, played for time to study the counter affidavit from the commission, saying that he was just served with the defendant’s preliminary objection.

The commission’s counsel, Mr Kayode Oni confirmed that he got the court processes last week’s from the applicant’s counsel, adding that he immediately filed his response. The EFCC in its preliminary objection is asking the court to dismiss the suit on grounds of lack of jurisdiction and suit for being speculative.

The commission is further contending that the Port Harcourt office of the anti graft agency did not at any time invite or investigate the applicant, adding that the suit should thus be dismissed Meanwhile, supporters of the former first lady gathered at the court premises yesterday, chanting songs in her praise, urging the anti graft agency to leave her alone.