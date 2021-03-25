Pastors Ibiyeomie, Enenche attend groundbreaking ceremony of Bishop Oyedepo’s new church building

The Living Faith Church otherwise known as Winners Chapel on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction its new mega church project, ‘The Ark’.

The ceremony was held at the site of the new project.

Senior men of God including Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt and Dr Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja attended the groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the much-anticipated construction on the gigantic project.

The project, a100,000 seater capacity stadium like auditorium will serve as the church’s new auditorium replacing the 50,000 capacity. Faith Tabernacle.

Bishop David Oyedepo , founder of the church thanked the large crowd that gathered for the groundbreaking. ” It’s a “momentous moment in our lives — a moment of faith.

Pastor Ibiyeomie in his remarks expressed appreciation for witnessing such a promising initiative.

Enenche on his part described Oyedepo as front liner and trailblazer

See Photos from the event below: