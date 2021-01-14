Pastors ‘brainwash’ congregants to disown parents, burn certificates in Kwara

Two clerics Olumide Peter and Jasulayomi Adetola in Kwara state have brainwashed their congregation to disown their biological parents and burn their certificates.

They have now been remanded by an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court in Kwara State and charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, wrongful confinement and putting persons in fear of injury in order to commit extortion.

Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki ordered the defendants to be remanded in Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till January 28 for further mention.

Earlier, counsel to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ajide Kehinde said that two children and four adults, who were reportedly abducted by the pastors, were rescued by the corps.

He said the defendants, who are pastors at Evidence of Christ Fellowship International Church, Agbo-Oba, Ilorin, kicked against Western education, claiming that it was a sin and that any certificate acquired through it was evil.

Mr Kehinde said that the pastors had been extorting money from international organisations by sending recorded videos of the children, claiming that they were victims of natural disasters and internally-displaced persons.

He added that the alleged offences were contrary to Sections 96, 100, 260 and 293 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.