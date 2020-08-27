Pastor Suleman reveals how Oyedepo, Adeboye became rich

The President of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed the secret behind the wealth of Bishop David Oyepoo and Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Oyedepo and Adeboye have become not only some of the most renowned spiritual mentors in the world but also some of the wealthiest.

Suleman made the revelation during a recent sermon in his church

The outspoken clergy said both Oyedepo and Adeboye are wealthy today because they have invested in people who have become rich .

These people, he said are the ones giving the men of God money.

“The people they invested in the past are the ones now taking care of them”

He is not shy of splurging his wealth. He owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a fleet of private jets.

Pastor Adeboye of the General Oversee of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) is said to worth over $70m.

Oyedepo’s net worth is $150 million. Also known as “papa,” Oyedepo is the founder of Living Faith Church World Wide

Adeboye is the proud owner of a $65 million G550 luxury jet. He drives a bulletproof Rolls-Royce Phantom ($400,000), Land Rover Discovery ($80,000) and a Mercedes-Benz Gelandewagen ($100,000).

Suleman also lent his voice to the burning issue of CAMA. He said the government should first focus on properly managing governmental ministries under its watch before thinking of the Church.

“CAMA bill is not an educated bill, it is an illiterate bill, you don’t appoint a board of trustees who has not been around at all and has no stake to the company.”

