Pastor Paul Enenche denies buying private jet

The Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC), Pastor Paul Enenche has refuted reports that he bought a new private jet.

In a post on his Facebook page on Friday, Pastor Enenche said rumour of the jet was ‘fake news and totally untrue’.

A photograph of Pastor Enenche boarding a private jet went viral on social media where he was deemed the owner of the billion naira aircraft.

Pasor Enenche stated that the picture of the jet making rounds is that of an aircraft, N838BB HAWKER 800XP (HS25), belonging to a private aviation company that was chartered in December 2019 for a series of crusades in Benue State.

Findings reveal that the aircraft, a fixed wing multi engine with 15 seats, was previously owned by BEL AIR MT INC in the US but has been flying within the Nigerian Airspace for a while.

The man of God, however, boasted that that he does not lack the capacity to acquire or own a private jet for the sake of the gospel.

According to him, the possession of a private jet for the purpose of easy, stress-less and aggressive spread of the gospel is not a luxury but a basic and vital necessity.