Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcout is set to establish his own university .

The university, known as Pacesetters University will be based in Rivers State.

With the establishment of Pacesetters University, Pastor Ibiyeomie joins the league of wealthy clergies with private universities.

Work has started as he has acquired massive acres of land in Port Harcourt.

The ground breaking ceremony will take place in some few days time.