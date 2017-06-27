Pastor allegedly kills man who caught him having sex with his wife

A Pastor, Fred Ochieng, has allegedly killed his neighbour, Tobias Oyoo, who allegedly caught him red-handed having sex with his wife in the bush.

32-year-old Oyoo, while acting on a tip-off, trailed his wife to the scene of the incident around Osiri gold mines, Migori County in Kenya.

Oyoo reportedly confronted the pastor and started a fight with him while his 28-year-old wife fled the scene, leaving the two men to fight over her.

According to STANDARD newspaper (Kenya), Pastor Ochieng shoved Oyoo into an abandoned deep gold mine where he landed on his head, hitting it on sharp rocks and cracking open his skull as a result of the collision.

Ochieng, who is now at large, reportedly admitted he pushed his neighbour into the deserted gold mine but claimed he did so in self-defence.

Oyoo’s wife was said to have reported the incident that night to the traditional ruler of Osiri community, Chief David Oula, who deployed a search team to the area.

Eventually, the remains of the deceased Oyoo was found in the gold mine in a pool of blood.

Oula told the media: “Oyoo and his wife had just solved their marital problem at my palace days before. The woman’s affair with the suspect was the main problem in the marriage.

“After she discovered that the bush fight ended tragically, Oyoo’s wife owned up and reported to me. I went to the crime scene with a team of locals to confirm the incident.

“When the deep mine was inspected, the deceased was found in it dead. It’s highly suspected he was pushed in and landed on his head, which was cracked open from collision with sharp rocks,” Oula said.

Confirming the incident, the Officer-in-Charge of Police Department (OCPD) in Nyatike, Dishon Chebaka, said the three, who were members of Roho Msalaba Church, knew each other well and that the suspect was still at large.

“Ochieng’s motorcycle and the woman are at Macalder police station. We have launched a manhunt for the suspect,” Chebaka said.

Oyoo’s body was taken to Migori Level Four Hospital mortuary.