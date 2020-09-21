Parents express anxiety as schools resume in Nigeria

Children began returning to classrooms in Nigeria on Monday as part of a gradual loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, even as some parents worried not enough had been done to guard against infections.

Millions of pupils are expected back at school today.

At least 95% of public and private schools will reopen under strict protocols including mandatory masks, hand sanitising and social distancing.

While some parents and pupils are still worried that the measures might not be enough to keep staff and children safe, others remained hopeful.

Several parents have voiced their fears and concerns over the safety of their children at school.

They said there was no way children were not going to hug each other, therefore social distancing would be impossible.

“We know how children are. They have not seen each other for months and they will be excited to see each other tomorrow. I hope there will someone at the gate to monitor that,” one parent told our correspondent .

A SS2 pupil in one of the public schools said he missed schooling and can’t wait to return .

“I just want to go back. I will make sure that I’m safe and follow all the guidelines to stay safe,” he said.