Ozil reveals two countries he must play in before retiring

Mesut Ozil has said he would love to move to Fenerbahce or Major League Soccer (MLS) when he leaves Arsenal.

The German is almost set to leave the Emirates this month, having been completely frozen out by manager Mikel Arteta.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal since March, despite maintaining he is fit and available for selection.

The former Real Madrid man has been in prolific form on social media during his absence from the pitch, and he held a Q&A session on Twitter on Monday.

He answered questions on a range of topics, with one being that he did not have any regrets over joining Arsenal.

Ozil was also asked whether he plans to head into retirement when he leaves Arsenal, and the 32-year-old was unequivocal in his response.

“I definitely will,” he said when asked if he would play on after leaving Arsenal. “There are two countries I want to play football in before I retire: Turkey and USA.

“If I went to Turkey, I could only go to Fenerbahce.”

His comments will only increase speculation Ozil is set to sign for the Turkish giants in the coming days.