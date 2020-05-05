Oyo to shut markets

Oyo State Government on Monday warned markets to either comply with the directives on the fight against Coronavirus or risk being shut. It gave the warning during market sensitisation and monitoring.

Some of the major markets visited include Bodija International Market, Moniya Market and Shasha Ojoo Market, all in Ibadan.

The government team comprising the task force was led by the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, Governor Seyi Makinde’s special advisers: Fatai Owoseni (Security), Jide Ajani (Media), among other market leaders.

The team sensitised the traders in English, Yoruba and Hausa languages, giving them the opportunity to have access to information on COVID-19. They were also allowed to ask questions.

Olatunbosun expressed mixed reactions about the level of compliance by the traders, warning that the government might have no choice but to shut the markets if the compliance level did not improve before the next monitoring tour, which would occur unannounced.

He said the fresh campaign is necessary as the government gradually eases the lockdown, adding that Coronavirus is real and there is need to be conscious of it by observing the precautionary measures outlined by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the government.

Olatunbosun urged the traders to abide by the social and physical distancing and avoid close contact with people sneezing, coughing or having running nose.