Oyo directs LG Caretaker Chairpersons to heads administration

Oyo State government has directed all caretaker committee chairpersons and members in the state to handover to the Heads of Local Government Administration.

The notice was served in a letter dated 17th of March, 2020 addressed by the Office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The directive is in reference to the expiration of three months tenure extension given to the Caretaker Committee members by the Oyo Assembly.

They are expected to handover today while the heads of local government take charge pending the outcome of the Local Government Elections.