Oyinlola is Gov Seyi Makinde’s errand boy – PDP South-west leaders

Some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in South-west has described former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as an errand boy to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

The leaders stated this on Monday after their meeting in Ibadan, Oyo .

The leaders were reacting to the Oyinlola’s acceptance to head the reconciliation committee set up by the party to unite members in the region.

They noted that Oyinlola decided to head the committee because of contracts he has gotten from Governor Makinde.

The leaders queried why Oyinlola, who decamped from the All Progressives Congress (APC), would be chosen to head the reconciliation committee.

“To the best of our knowledge, Prince Oyinlola only accepted to run a political errand for Governor Seyi Makinde, being a contractor in Oyo State. His so-called reconciliation committee is not only self-serving but represents personal interest and dead on arrival.

The leaders warned members of the party from the region to shun any meeting called by Oyinlola.