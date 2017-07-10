Osun West bye-election: APC concedes defeat to PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated the winner of Saturday’s Osun West senatorial bye-election, Ademola Adeleke for his victory.

Adeleke, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the by-election by the Independent National Electoral Commisson (INEC).

He polled a total of 97,480 votes, to defeat Mudashiru Hussain of the APC who secured 66,116 votes.

Adeleke won nine out of the 10 local government areas where the election held.

In a statement released on Sunday by Osun State chapter, the APC asked Senator Adeleke to put “partisan politics aside, to represent the interest of the entire people of his constituency.”

They also noted that the election didn’t go according to their expectations, but that in the spirit of democracy, they had accepted the result.